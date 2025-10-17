Diwali 2025 Nano Banana AI prompts; Turn Diwali selfies into dazzling couple portraits

ADVERTISEMENT
A new social media trend is lighting up feeds this Diwali — AI-generated couple portraits created using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana. The tool is helping users turn ordinary selfies into vivid, culturally rich Diwali-themed artworks that blend technology and tradition in striking ways.
Unlike standard photo filters, Gemini Nano Banana uses advanced AI to craft detailed, high-resolution portraits featuring glowing diyas, ornate sarees, embroidered sherwanis, and vibrant festive settings. The trend has caught on quickly among couples eager to share creative and personalised Diwali images online.
How it works
The Gemini Nano Banana tool uses text-to-image AI technology to create portraits based on descriptive “prompts.” Users simply upload a selfie, describe the scene they envision — from traditional pooja moments to cinematic celebrations — and the AI renders a detailed festive portrait. The platform offers several artistic styles, from photorealistic compositions to painterly Indian art.
Five prompts to try this Diwali
1. Cinematic Festive Glow
“A couple standing on a rooftop adorned with glowing lanterns — the woman in a gold and maroon saree, the man in a navy sherwani. Diwali night sky lit with fireworks, photorealistic style, cinematic angle, warm orange and purple tones.”
2. Traditional Elegance
“A smiling couple dressed in red-and-gold saree and cream sherwani, posing before a lit temple on Diwali night. Surrounded by diyas, henna, and marigolds, with fireworks in the distance, captured in soft golden light.”
3. Artistic Watercolour Illustration
“A couple seated in a festive courtyard amid rangoli and fireworks. Watercolour painting style with soft brush strokes, muted warm tones, and delicate marigold petals for a serene Diwali ambience.”
4. Modern Minimalist Celebration
“A couple in chic, contemporary festive wear — lehenga and tailored kurta — holding sparklers in a minimal courtyard with geometric rangoli. Subtle bokeh lights, cinematic tones, and realistic skin textures.”
5. Fantasy Fireworks Extravaganza
“A couple levitating above a glowing cityscape during Diwali, surrounded by fireworks and floating lanterns. Surreal fantasy style with neon gold hues, wide-angle perspective, and cinematic lighting.”
This Diwali, Gemini Nano Banana is not just helping users share festive greetings — it’s turning every photo into a celebration of art, culture, and technology.