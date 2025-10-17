ChatGPT may soon add Direct Messages, turning the AI app into a social platform

ADVERTISEMENT
After the launch of its AI video app Sora, OpenAI is reportedly testing a new social media-style feature within ChatGPT — Direct Messages (DMs). The feature, currently spotted in testing for the Android version of the ChatGPT app, could enable both one-on-one and group conversations, allowing users to chat, collaborate, and share AI-generated content directly within the platform.
The development was first revealed by tipster and developer Tibor Blaho on X (formerly Twitter), who discovered traces of the new feature within version 1.2025.273 beta of the ChatGPT Android app. According to Blaho, the feature is internally codenamed “Calpico”, and it may allow users to exchange messages in a format similar to popular social media platforms.
Beyond individual conversations, OpenAI also appears to be working on group chats, referred to internally as “Calpico Rooms.” These rooms could support collaborative experiences, enabling users to co-create text or images within shared conversations. Early findings suggest that users may also be able to block accounts, manage chat invites, and possibly control their interaction settings — features that align with social communication tools.
While the Direct Messages feature is reportedly visible in the beta code, it is not yet functional. There is currently no official confirmation or launch timeline from OpenAI regarding when or how the messaging capability will be rolled out.
If introduced, the DM feature would mark a major step in OpenAI’s evolution of ChatGPT — from a conversational AI assistant to a multi-functional platform that combines productivity, creativity, and social interaction. Following the recent buzz around Sora, OpenAI’s AI video-sharing app, this move could position ChatGPT as a comprehensive “everything app” within the AI ecosystem.