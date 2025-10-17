Diwali Nano Banana image prompts; Create virtual 'Diwali vacation' pics with your partner

ADVERTISEMENT
This Diwali, use Google Gemini AI for festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. Now you can go on a virtual Diwali Vacation too! With a few taps, users can add colourful backgrounds, aesthetic poses and picturesque locations all in a matter of moments!
Here are a few photos that you can create as part of your 'Diwali vacation series' for your social media:
1. Delhi – Heritage & Diyas
Indian couple celebrating Diwali near the Red Fort in Delhi, woman in red Banarasi saree, man in cream kurta with gold embroidery, holding diyas and sparklers, marigold decorations and lanterns around, evening sky with festive lights, cinematic realism, soft portrait lighting, warm golden tones, ultra-detailed textures in fabric and architecture, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --4K.
2. Hampi – Ancient Ruins Glow
Romantic Indian couple celebrating Diwali amidst Hampi’s ancient stone ruins, woman in bright orange saree with traditional jewellery, man in cream kurta, diyas and lanterns illuminating the stones, warm golden hour light casting long shadows, cinematic depth of field, festive Indian aesthetic, intricate textile details, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.
3. Goa – Beach & Fireworks
Indian couple on a beach in Goa during Diwali night, woman in pastel lehenga with floral embroidery, man in linen kurta, fireworks in the sky, diyas and floating lanterns on sand, soft moonlight reflecting on the sea, cinematic romantic lighting, festive vibrant colors, ultra-detailed fabric and skin textures, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --4K.
4. Jaipur – Royal Palace Celebration
Couple celebrating Diwali in Jaipur near Hawa Mahal, woman in royal pink and gold saree, man in cream and gold sherwani, surrounded by diyas, marigolds, and lanterns, palace walls reflecting warm light, cinematic grandeur, soft portrait lighting highlighting faces, intricate patterns and textures in attire, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detail --4K.
5. Lucknow – Nawabi Courtyard Festivity
Indian couple celebrating Diwali in a traditional Lucknowi haveli courtyard, woman in pastel chikankari saree, man in cream kurta with embroidered jacket, diyas arranged on ornate floor patterns, marigold garlands hanging, warm lantern light, cinematic soft shadows, rich Nawabi architecture, ultra-detailed fabrics and decor, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --4K.
