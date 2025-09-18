Centre cracks down on e-commerce platforms using dark patterns

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central government is intensifying its crackdown on e-commerce platforms that use dark patterns—deceptive design tactics that manipulate consumers into making unintended purchases or subscriptions, according to media reports.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has issued a stern warning, stating that such practices will be treated as unfair trade practices under the law and may attract legal action. She urged all e-commerce entities to conduct self-audits and eliminate dark patterns from their platforms.
Examples of dark patterns include:
False urgency alerts (e.g., "Only 1 left in stock!")
Hiding or suppressing negative reviews
Subscription traps
Bait-and-switch pricing strategies
The Department of Consumer Affairs has also advised platforms to sign a safety pledge, committing to prevent the sale of harmful, regulated, or prohibited products by leveraging technology for better monitoring and compliance.
Khare also warned of strict enforcement, including the possibility of raids on violators. She emphasized that even tactics like not displaying negative reviews or burying unfavorable content fall under dark patterns.
In 2023, India officially recognized 13 types of dark patterns as unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Offenders can face penalties of up to ₹20 lakh and imprisonment for up to six months.
The term “dark patterns” was coined in 2010 by British UX expert Harry Brignull to describe interface designs that intentionally steer users toward actions they might not otherwise choose—such as signing up for unwanted services or surrendering personal information. Regulators argue that these manipulative tactics compromise informed consumer choice, enabling unethical marketing and eroding consumer trust.
