X suffers global outage | SAB TV executives quit | ED raids Winzo, Gamezkraft

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage as users report posts failing to load
The nature and cause of the disruption were not immediately clear, and X had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.
SAB TV Network sees MD, chairman, directors quit amid open offer
Media company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Ltd on Tuesday announced a series of major resignations, including that of Managing Director Kailasnath Markand Adhikari, effective November 18, 2025, citing a change in management and change in control following an Open Offer.
ED raids Winzo, Gamezkraft over alleged rigged algorithms, crypto links
ED searched 11 locations across Bengaluru (five), Delhi (four) and Gurugram (two), including the corporate offices and residences of the CEO, COO and CFO of both firms
Lenskart adds Meller to its India line-up, announces new Popmart collaboration
Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s co-founder and chief executive, stated that Meller’s bold aesthetic and strong community presence made it a fitting addition to the company’s House of Brands.
EXCLUSIVE: Visa appoints Gaurav Ramdev as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia
Gaurav Ramdev, former Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has joined Visa as the Head of Marketing for India and South Asia.
Read More
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.