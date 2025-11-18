            

X suffers global outage | SAB TV executives quit | ED raids Winzo, Gamezkraft

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2025 5:48 PM
Follow us
X suffers global outage | SAB TV executives quit | ED raids Winzo, Gamezkraft

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage as users report posts failing to load

The nature and cause of the disruption were not immediately clear, and X had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.

SAB TV Network sees MD, chairman, directors quit amid open offer

Media company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Ltd on Tuesday announced a series of major resignations, including that of Managing Director Kailasnath Markand Adhikari, effective November 18, 2025, citing a change in management and change in control following an Open Offer.

ED raids Winzo, Gamezkraft over alleged rigged algorithms, crypto links

ED searched 11 locations across Bengaluru (five), Delhi (four) and Gurugram (two), including the corporate offices and residences of the CEO, COO and CFO of both firms

Lenskart adds Meller to its India line-up, announces new Popmart collaboration

Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s co-founder and chief executive, stated that Meller’s bold aesthetic and strong community presence made it a fitting addition to the company’s House of Brands.

EXCLUSIVE: Visa appoints Gaurav Ramdev as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Gaurav Ramdev, former Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has joined Visa as the Head of Marketing for India and South Asia.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


Tags
First Published on Nov 18, 2025 5:57 PM

More from Storyboard18