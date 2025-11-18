WinZO hit with new insolvency filing by Arve Digital over Rs 1.59 crore claim

Arve Digital Media has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, initiating insolvency proceedings against online gaming platform WinZO.

The petition seeks recovery of Rs 1.59 crore in unpaid operational debt related to user acquisition, app installations, and digital growth campaigns. This follows a similar insolvency plea filed by Paytm against WinZO.

Key Details

Digital marketing firm Arve Digital Media Private Limited (Operational Creditor) has sought insolvency proceedings against the online gaming platform Winzo Games Private Limited (Corporate Debtor) before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The claim focuses on a default amount of Rs 1.59 crore related to two unpaid invoices issued between July and September 2025, which forms part of a larger total debt of nearly Rs 2.87 crore owed for services provided since September 2019. The matter was scheduled to be heard by the NCLT Bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Jyotsna Sharma and Technical Member Ravindra Chaturvedi, but the plea was not heard on Tuesday as the petitioner requested time to make corrections to an affidavit.

Arve Digital Media issued a demand notice on September 17, 2025, to recover the outstanding dues. WinZO's response on September 30, 2025, raised allegations of fraud and inaccurate billing, which the petitioner labeled a "moonshine dispute."

The plea further states that before the demand notice, WinZO had acknowledged the dues but requested a waiver, citing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which banned real-money gaming applications. The petitioner refused the waiver.

This second plea comes after Paytm filed a similar insolvency application against WinZO over non-payment of approximately Rs 3.6 crore for advertising services.