Google expands AI ‘Flight Deals’ tool worldwide and unveils new travel planning features

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has announced a major global rollout of its AI-powered travel features, including the expansion of its “Flight Deals” tool and new capabilities within Search to help users plan and book trips more efficiently. The updates, revealed on Monday, aim to streamline everything from finding affordable flights to organising detailed itineraries.
Originally launched in August across the United States, Canada, and India, the AI-driven Flight Deals feature is now being made available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. These include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. The tool will also support over 60 languages.
To use Flight Deals, travellers simply describe their preferred destination, travel dates, and style of trip. Google’s AI then analyses available options and presents the most cost-effective fares.
Google is also enhancing AI Mode in Search with new travel-planning functionality through its Canvas tool. First introduced as a way to help users build study plans and organise information, Canvas can now generate personalised travel itineraries. When users outline the kind of trip they have in mind and select “Create with Canvas,” the tool produces a detailed plan in a side panel. This includes real-time data on flights and hotels, Google Maps information such as photos and reviews, and suggestions sourced from across the web.
The itineraries may feature hotel comparisons based on price and amenities, as well as curated ideas for restaurants and activities optimised for travel time from a user’s accommodation. Travellers can refine these plans by asking follow-up questions or weighing trade-offs, such as selecting between proximity to a preferred restaurant or ease of access to hiking trails. Travel planning via Canvas is currently available on desktop in the U.S. for those enrolled in the AI Mode experiment in Google Labs.
In a further expansion, Google is extending AI Mode’s agentic booking tools to all U.S. users. Previously limited to those in Labs, the system can assist with restaurant reservations, event tickets, and beauty or wellness appointments. Users specify details such as party size, date, time, location, and cuisine preferences, and AI Mode searches multiple reservation platforms to compile real-time availability and a curated list of recommended options.
Looking ahead, Google plans to enable users to book flights and hotels directly within AI Mode. Travellers will be able to describe their requirements and compare options based on schedules, pricing, room photos, amenities, and reviews—all within a single interface.