Zomato customer’s AI cake scam backfires as Mumbai bakery calls out false claim

A Mumbai bakery has publicly called out a customer who allegedly attempted to secure a ₹1,820 refund using an AI-generated photograph as evidence of a damaged order. Dessert Therapy, which operates multiple outlets across the city, said the customer had placed an order on Zomato and later reported a spillage issue in order to request a full refund.

When asked by Zomato to upload proof, the customer submitted an image that the bakery quickly identified as artificially generated. Dessert Therapy stated on Instagram that it deals with numerous false claims on delivery platforms and noted that fabricated complaints no longer come as a surprise. The shop added that while many such attempts can be frustrating, this particular case stood out as especially absurd.

The bakery named the customer as Aditi Singh and shared screenshots of her complaint regarding an Almond Praline Strawberries Dark Chocolate Cake. Singh claimed that the cake had chocolate spillage “as if the cake was fallen from one side” and sought a complete refund of the order value.

However, Dessert Therapy highlighted that the image used to support the complaint bore obvious signs of AI generation. The bakery pointed out inconsistencies such as strawberries resembling overripe tomatoes, an unnatural cream texture, and a distorted cake topper that read “Aappy Birthda” instead of “Happy Birthday”. The shop argued that the visual inaccuracies made it clear that the photo did not depict their product.