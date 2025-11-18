X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage as users report posts failing to load

ADVERTISEMENT
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced significant disruption on Tuesday, with thousands of users reporting that posts were failing to load. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints as users turned to the platform itself to question whether the service was down.
According to Downdetector, more than 988 users in India had reported problems with X by 5:03 pm local time. Globally, the number of reports had climbed to 11,320 by 5:03 pm, indicating a widespread outage affecting multiple regions.
The nature and cause of the disruption were not immediately clear, and X had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.