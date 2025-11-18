            
X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage as users report posts failing to load

By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2025 5:34 PM
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, experienced significant disruption on Tuesday, with thousands of users reporting that posts were failing to load. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints as users turned to the platform itself to question whether the service was down.

According to Downdetector, more than 988 users in India had reported problems with X by 5:03 pm local time. Globally, the number of reports had climbed to 11,320 by 5:03 pm, indicating a widespread outage affecting multiple regions.

The nature and cause of the disruption were not immediately clear, and X had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.


First Published on Nov 18, 2025 5:34 PM

