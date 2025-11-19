I&B Ministry warns TV channels against airing content that could incite violence, compromise National Security

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a strong advisory to all private satellite television channels, cautioning them against broadcasting sensitive content linked to recent incidents involving alleged perpetrators of the Red Fort blasts.
The Ministry said it had observed instances where certain news channels aired material that appeared to justify acts of violence, along with videos containing information on how to make explosive devices.
According to the advisory, such broadcasts risk encouraging extremist behaviour, disturbing public order, and posing a direct threat to national security.
The Ministry has directed broadcasters to maintain the “highest level of discretion and sensitivity” while covering such topics. It reminded channels of their obligation to comply strictly with the Programme and Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
The advisory highlighted potential violations of Rules 6(1)(d), 6(1)(e), and 6(1)(h), which prohibit airing content that is obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, likely to incite violence, disrupt law and order, promote anti-national attitudes, or compromise the integrity of the nation.
Further, channels have been advised not to telecast visuals, information, or any material that could “aid, abet, or promote unlawful activities.” The Ministry emphasised that broadcasters must ensure responsible reportage, especially when covering matters with security implications.
The advisory, issued by Deputy Secretary Arpitha S., has also been shared with self-regulatory bodies under the Cable Television (Amendment) Rules, 2021, industry associations, and has been uploaded on the Broadcast Seva portal for wider compliance.