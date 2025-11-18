Today in AI | OpenAI explores new ad model | AI teddy bear gives hazardous advice to children

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
OpenAI explores new ad model as commerce queries surge on ChatGPT
OpenAI appears to be edging closer to clarifying how advertising might eventually function on ChatGPT, as the company continues to explore ways to monetise its leading AI chatbot beyond subscriptions. While the platform remains the most widely used chatbot globally, the company has been assessing additional revenue streams, including the potential introduction of ads.
OpenAI cuts off Toymaker after AI teddy bear gives hazardous advice to children
OpenAI has suspended a toymaker’s access to its artificial intelligence models after an AI-enabled teddy bear was found giving children dangerous and sexually inappropriate advice. The decision follows a report by the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), which revealed serious safety failures in FoloToy’s interactive toy, Kumma.
Anand Mahindra warns of ‘far bigger crisis’ than AI job losses
Amid growing anxieties over Artificial Intelligence (AI) rendering white-collar workers redundant, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has cautioned that the world is overlooking a far more pressing crisis: an acute shortage of skilled trades.
OpenAI employees can finally donate equity to charity after 18-month delay
OpenAI has finally activated a program allowing current and former staff to donate their vested equity to charity, a move that could unlock millions of dollars in philanthropic giving. The company sent an email to eligible employees after an 18-month delay that had caused frustration among staff.