OpenAI explores new ad model as commerce queries surge on ChatGPT

OpenAI appears to be edging closer to clarifying how advertising might eventually function on ChatGPT, as the company continues to explore ways to monetise its leading AI chatbot beyond subscriptions. While the platform remains the most widely used chatbot globally, the company has been assessing additional revenue streams, including the potential introduction of ads.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, has previously indicated that he is not opposed to advertising and has spoken of a preference for Instagram-style personalised ads, though the company has yet to set out any formal plans. Fresh hints emerged during a recent WIRED interaction, where Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, addressed the question head-on.

Simo stated that advertising tends to work best in environments where users display strong commercial intent, adding that ChatGPT already receives a significant volume of queries from users seeking shopping advice. She informed that before OpenAI considers integrating ads, the priority is to ensure that its commerce experience is seamless, with users able to browse products freely and receive high-quality recommendations. She emphasised that any future advertising approach would need to be handled with great care and would likely differ substantially from conventional models, which is why the company has not yet made any announcements.

Simo, who previously played a key role in developing and scaling Meta’s mobile and video advertising products, also spoke about her experience building ad platforms. She noted that user frustration often stems less from the ads themselves and more from how personal data is used to target them, highlighting the need for a more respectful and transparent model should OpenAI proceed in this direction.