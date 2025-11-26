Who is Raj Mantena? Know more about the healthcare magnate at the Udaipur wedding

A lavish wedding in Udaipur has ignited social media, captivated the luxury events industry and stirred business circles — yet the celebrations did not centre on a Bollywood celebrity or corporate heavyweight. Instead, the attention is on the marriage of Netra Mantena, daughter of Indian-American healthcare and oncology entrepreneur Ramalinga Raj Mantena, to tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadirajju.

The multi-day celebrations, featuring seven major events spread across venues including the Leela, the Taj and other top-tier properties, drew an eclectic global guest list. Attendees included Donald Trump Jr., performances by Jennifer Lopez, appearances by Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, and even a live Koffee With Karan segment hosted by Karan Johar.

Who is Raj Mantena?

Raj Mantena, born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is an NRI entrepreneur now based in the United States. After moving to America, he completed a postgraduate degree in clinical pharmacy and went on to build several high-value enterprises in the oncology sector, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Much of the public confusion surrounding the wedding stems from the fact that there are two Mantena brothers — Raj and Raju — who look remarkably similar and whose names often lead to mistaken identity. This wedding was hosted by Raj Mantena, not his brother Raju.

Raj is widely regarded as a serial entrepreneur in oncology. He has built and sold multiple businesses, including P4 Healthcare and OncoScripts, and the family previously sold ICORE Healthcare to Magellan Health for about $210 million in 2006. He now leads Integra Connect, a cloud-based value-based care platform that has reportedly generated more than $260 million in value-based care revenue.

His brother, Raju Mantena, heads Ingenus Pharma, which focuses on complex generics and recently partnered with Dr Reddy’s to market an oncology drug in the US. Industry insiders say the Mantena brothers’ network spans more than 1,500 oncology clinics across the country.

Raj Mantena’s profile extends beyond healthcare. Nephew of former BJP MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, he is known for his strong political connections in the United States. He lives close to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, making him a neighbour of the Trump family, and is viewed as a quiet but influential supporter of the Republican Party. He is also said to have ties with other prominent American leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, and senior government officials such as the US health secretary.

Despite these links, Mantena remains relatively low-key. Many in the industry know his work, while others are hearing his name for the first time — a reflection of his discreet persona and primarily US-focused operations. Reports suggest he owns a ₹400-crore estate in Florida and previously donated ornaments worth ₹16 crore to a temple, adding to the intrigue surrounding him.

While the Udaipur wedding has unexpectedly catapulted him into the public eye, significant aspects of Raj Mantena’s business dealings and net worth remain under wraps. Whether this attention translates into a more visible global corporate presence is yet to be seen — but the wedding has undoubtedly made a resounding impact.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 11:08 AM