Temasek appoints Piyush Gupta, ex-CEO of DBS Group, as Chairman for India

As CEO of DBS Group from 2009 to 2025, Gupta led its widely recognised digital transformation and regional expansion.

Piyush Gupta, who led DBS Group as its chief executive officer, will join Singapore state-owned multinational investment firm Temasek in an advisory capacity as Chairman, India, with effect from 1 December 2025.

In this non-executive role, he will work closely with Ravi Lambah (Head, Strategic Initiatives and Head, India) and the India team on their investment strategies, partner with and support Temasek Portfolio Companies as they identify opportunities in India, and also take on an institutional focus for Temasek by engaging with the Indian government and business communities.

He is currently the Deputy Chairman of Keppel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, and Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Board. In addition, he also holds senior advisory roles in Singapore and internationally.

Dilhan Pillay, Executive Director and CEO, Temasek Holdings, said, “Piyush brings extensive business insights and strong connections developed over decades in financial services. Complementing Ravi’s leadership of our India market, he will provide strategic counsel and help strengthen our institutional networks in India and beyond, enhance our franchise value, and expand our portfolio access.”

Gupta said, “I am honoured with this opportunity to work with the Temasek India team. Having been engaged with the Temasek ecosystem for many years, I look forward to collaborating with the team to deepen partnerships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to Temasek’s continued growth in India.”

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 1:25 PM