            
      • Home
      • digital
      • free-to-play-gaming-platform-nostra-draws-in-115-million-active-users-in-a-year-40008

      Free-to-play gaming platform Nostra draws in 115 million active users in a year

      '72% of women gamers play multiple times in a day, a frequency on par with that of male gamers,' Nostra report mentioned

      By  Storyboard18Aug 20, 2024 1:42 PM
      Free-to-play gaming platform Nostra draws in 115 million active users in a year
      Nostra reported that 32% of its users engage with casual games

      Free-to-play gaming platform Nostra has surpassed 115 million active users on its platform that engage in short-duration games. The platform on Tuesday released 'Mobile Gaming Trends 2024', highlighting a 41% increase in active users between July 2023 and March 2024, primarily driven by growing interest in ‘snackable’ games that do not require downloading.

      Nostra's trend report also underscored the rise in women gamers. It mentioned that 72% of women gamers play multiple times in a day, a frequency on par with that of male gamers.

      "Gamers on Nostra engage in these quick sessions multiple times daily, averaging about 11 minutes per session, exploring up to three different games each day, and returning to their favourite titles up to four times a day," Nostra's report added.

      Nostra has witnessed a substantial increase among young gamers, particularly those aged 18-24. Between July 2023 and March 2024 period, there was a 21% rise in young gamers, who now make up 71% of Nostra's user base. The report noted that 'Casual games' (32%) have been top choice, followed by 'arcade' (31%) and 'racing' (17%).

      "Unlike traditional gaming that demands long hours of play, we understand that for most, gaming is about those 10-minute breaks between activities. With nearly 50% of users appreciating our 'No Download' option and 46% valuing the ability to launch games from their lock screens, we're redefining convenience and accessibility in gaming," Deepak Venkataramani, Vice President & General Manager, Nostra said.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 20, 2024 1:42 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      EXCLUSIVE: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platform in India

      EXCLUSIVE: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platform in India

      Digital

      India Inc upskills employees to bridge AI talent gap: Deloitte-Nasscom report

      India Inc upskills employees to bridge AI talent gap: Deloitte-Nasscom report

      Advertising

      BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

      BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

      Digital

      ED searched 20 premises over illegal T20 WC streaming

      ED searched 20 premises over illegal T20 WC streaming

      Gaming

      Meghalaya becomes first Indian state to sponsor an esports team

      Meghalaya becomes first Indian state to sponsor an esports team

      How it Works

      Digital Personal Data Protection Rules draft to be published within 30 days

      Digital Personal Data Protection Rules draft to be published within 30 days

      Digital

      X announces closure of operations in Brazil, services to continue

      X announces closure of operations in Brazil, services to continue