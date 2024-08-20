Free-to-play gaming platform Nostra draws in 115 million active users in a year

Free-to-play gaming platform Nostra has surpassed 115 million active users on its platform that engage in short-duration games. The platform on Tuesday released 'Mobile Gaming Trends 2024', highlighting a 41% increase in active users between July 2023 and March 2024, primarily driven by growing interest in ‘snackable’ games that do not require downloading.
Nostra's trend report also underscored the rise in women gamers. It mentioned that 72% of women gamers play multiple times in a day, a frequency on par with that of male gamers.
"Gamers on Nostra engage in these quick sessions multiple times daily, averaging about 11 minutes per session, exploring up to three different games each day, and returning to their favourite titles up to four times a day," Nostra's report added.
Nostra has witnessed a substantial increase among young gamers, particularly those aged 18-24. Between July 2023 and March 2024 period, there was a 21% rise in young gamers, who now make up 71% of Nostra's user base. The report noted that 'Casual games' (32%) have been top choice, followed by 'arcade' (31%) and 'racing' (17%).
"Unlike traditional gaming that demands long hours of play, we understand that for most, gaming is about those 10-minute breaks between activities. With nearly 50% of users appreciating our 'No Download' option and 46% valuing the ability to launch games from their lock screens, we're redefining convenience and accessibility in gaming," Deepak Venkataramani, Vice President & General Manager, Nostra said.