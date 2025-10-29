MeitY to finalise Online Gaming Rules by mid November, MHA and MEA to play key roles

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is expected to finalise and notify the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 by the second week of November, according to senior government officials familiar with the matter.

Officials said the proposed legislation will be the centrepiece of the government’s efforts to bring clarity and consistency to the online gaming ecosystem. The ministry has been working closely with multiple departments to ensure that the framework addresses both domestic and offshore challenges.

In a bid to ensure coordinated enforcement, the government is also formalising the Online Gaming Advisory and Implementation (OGAI) committee, which will include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The inclusion of these ministries, officials said, underscores the government’s intent to tackle offshore gambling operations that target Indian users.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited public comments on the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, seeking to build a structured and accountable framework for the country’s fast-growing online gaming sector. The feedback/comments on the draft rules to be submitted by 31st October, 2025.

A central feature of the rules is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a statutory body headquartered in the National Capital Region. The Authority will have perpetual succession, power to sue or be sued, and operate as a digital-first office, allowing proceedings without requiring physical presence.

The Authority will consist of a Chairperson in the rank of Additional Secretary or Joint Secretary in MeitY, three ex-officio members representing the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Financial Services, along with two other members of at least Director rank, one of whom must possess expertise in law. A Secretary to the Authority will also be appointed.

The Authority has been empowered to determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game, social game, or e-sport. It will maintain a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry, inquire into complaints, coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies, and issue guidelines and directions to ensure compliance.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROG Act), which was passed in August this year with the dual objective of promoting innovation in e-sports and online social gaming while curbing harmful money games. The law bans all forms of real money gaming both skill and chance. The Act, which received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025, provides for the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India to oversee recognition, registration, compliance, and enforcement within the industry.

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a consultation process had assured the stakeholders that the government is open to bring ammendments in PROGA if required.

According to MeitY, the draft rules operationalise the PROG Act by laying down procedures for categorisation and registration of online games, determination of whether a game qualifies as a prohibited money game, and maintenance of a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry. They also outline powers and functions of the Authority, suspension or cancellation of registrations, penalties for violations, and a grievance redressal mechanism.