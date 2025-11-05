“Innovation shouldn’t be the casualty of regulation,” Dr. P Thiaga Rajan, IT Minister on TNOGA

Even as Tamil Nadu positions itself as a hub for India’s burgeoning video gaming industry, the state’s own regulator, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), is weighing whether the broader gaming sector—beyond real money games—should come under its oversight. This dual-track approach has sparked a lively debate within the industry on how to protect citizens from harm while ensuring that innovation and growth are not stifled.

Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Minister, Dr. P Thiaga Rajan, however, stressed that the government’s approach to regulation remains guided by balance, not control. “Tamil Nadu tried multiple times to regulate the harms of gambling and real money gaming and faced pushback, then refined it, and got it upheld in court,” he said.

“Ours is the first court-validated gaming regulatory authority in India. We distinguish clearly between real money games and other games. We have worked with the community and the Home Department to keep it principles-based instead of blunt rules-based. We aim to reduce social harms without choking innovation and creativity.”

Dr. Rajan noted that Tamil Nadu is among the first states to promote video game development as a legitimate creative and economic activity, even as it builds mechanisms to mitigate social risks. “This sector is new, and when you are first, things take time,” he said. “The Union has now legislated too. Many reasonable people say that their model is a copy of Tamil Nadu’s but executed in a blunt and late manner. Is it ideal for the Centre to legislate in a state subject? Probably not—especially since Tamil Nadu already had nuanced legislation that courts validated. But we will let the courts decide how overlaps play out. Our intention is thoughtful regulation that encourages growth while protecting citizens.”

Reiterating his stance, the minister added, “Innovation always precedes regulation. For many years there was a total absence of regulation (in gaming sector) while bad outcomes from gambling happened. Tamil Nadu worked with the gaming community to make the framework principles-based rather than blunt and rules-based. Has it been perfect? Probably not. But when you are first, things take time. We want thoughtful regulation that curtails social harms while not choking innovation.”

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) had recently convened a key consultation meeting with gaming industry stakeholders to explore whether the broader video gaming sector should be brought under regulatory oversight. The discussions had sparked concerns among gaming companies and industry federations, which have warned that such a move could hamper innovation and derail growth in the sector.