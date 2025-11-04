Breaking: SC directs Centre to file reply on Online Gaming Act; next hearing on Nov 26

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a batch of petitions challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which has triggered a near-complete shutdown of India’s real-money gaming industry. A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Vishwanathan directed the Union government to file its reply and fixed November 26 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate C. Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Head Digital Works, parent of A23, told the court that the online gaming sector had been “shut for over a month” despite the law had not yet been notified. “Our businesses are shut for more than one month now and the law has not been notified. We request the court to hear the matter and give relief,” Sundaram submitted.

The bench directed Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman to file the Centre’s response and instructed that copies be served to all parties in advance. Petitioners have been allowed to file rejoinders to the government’s submissions before the next hearing.

During the proceedings, Advocate Pranav Bansal, representing chess player Manav Arya, sought the impleadment of states in the case, citing the existence of parallel state-level laws that contradict the provisions of PROGA.Bansal said, "The petitioner is a chess player and participates in tournaments. His source of livelihood has been impacted." The writ petition was tagged along with other petitions filed challenging PROGA, 2025.

The petitions, filed by leading gaming companies including Head Digital Works (operator of A23), Clubboom 11 Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Bagheera Carrom (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., challenge the constitutional validity of the Act. They argue that PROGA’s blanket ban on all games played for stakes—whether skill-based or chance-based—has crippled legitimate online gaming platforms, leading to massive business and employment losses.

The Apex Court’s hearing follows a series of legal challenges transferred from multiple High Courts at the instance of the Union government. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed that all connected matters pending before the Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts be consolidated for uniform adjudication. Any new challenges filed in other courts are to be transferred directly to the top court.

Senior advocates, including Sundaram, are expected to press for interim relief when the matter is taken up later this month.

The outcome of the upcoming hearing will be closely watched by India’s online gaming ecosystem, which has been navigating regulatory uncertainty since PROGA’s passage earlier this year.

Industry bodies such as the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have warned that the law could drive legitimate operators out of business and push users toward illegal offshore platforms.