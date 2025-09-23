Google brings Gemini AI to over 300 million TVs

Google is rolling out its Gemini AI to Google TV, bringing natural language conversations to over 300 million active Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. The expansion allows users to engage in free-flowing conversations with the AI directly from their television, as per reports.

When fully implemented, the new feature will help users with TV-related tasks, like finding a show that different people would enjoy or catching up on a series they've missed. Gemini can also help you find a title when you can't remember its name or provide reviews to help you decide if a movie is worth watching.

But the AI's capabilities aren't limited to television. Because it's Gemini, you can ask any other type of question, just as you would on a smartphone. The company suggests families could use the AI to get homework help, brainstorm school projects, plan vacations, or even teach themselves new skills.

Google clarifies that the addition of Gemini won't replace the existing Google Assistant, and all previous voice commands will still work.