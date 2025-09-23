Google brings Gemini AI to over 300 million TVs

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is rolling out its Gemini AI to Google TV, bringing natural language conversations to over 300 million active Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. The expansion allows users to engage in free-flowing conversations with the AI directly from their television, as per reports.
When fully implemented, the new feature will help users with TV-related tasks, like finding a show that different people would enjoy or catching up on a series they've missed. Gemini can also help you find a title when you can't remember its name or provide reviews to help you decide if a movie is worth watching.
But the AI's capabilities aren't limited to television. Because it's Gemini, you can ask any other type of question, just as you would on a smartphone. The company suggests families could use the AI to get homework help, brainstorm school projects, plan vacations, or even teach themselves new skills.
Google clarifies that the addition of Gemini won't replace the existing Google Assistant, and all previous voice commands will still work.
The rollout has already begun on the TCL QM9K series. Later this year, Gemini will be available on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, and several 2025 Hisense and TCL models. Google notes that more functionality will be added over time.