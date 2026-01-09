Walmart appoints Shishir Mehrotra to its Board of Directors

Shishir Mehrotra is a 25+ year technology veteran with a track record of building category-defining platforms. Prior to joining Superhuman, he was the CEO and co-founder of Coda, a productivity and AI platform.

Walmart Inc. announced the appointment of Shishir Mehrotra, chief executive officer at Superhuman (formerly Grammarly), to the company’s Board of Directors, effective today. He will serve on the Board’s Compensation and Management Development Committee and the Technology and eCommerce Committee.

Greg Penner, chairman, Walmart Board of Directors, stated, "Shishir brings a rare combination of technical depth and product leadership. He has helped create and scale platforms that unlock creativity and productivity for people and teams at global scale. We’re excited to welcome him to our Board."

Randall Stephenson, lead independent director, Walmart Board of Directors, stated, “I have long admired Walmart’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core values, and joining the Board as the company builds for an agentic AI future is a rare opportunity," said Mehrotra. “This era is the most significant technological shift I’ve seen in my career, and I look forward to working with the team to shape the future for the millions of people Walmart serves.”

Before founding Coda, Mehrotra served as YouTube’s Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, helping grow YouTube into the world’s largest video destination and one of Google’s largest and fastest-growing businesses, highlighted the company in its statement.

Mehrotra holds a dual bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 12:35 PM