BMW India records highest-ever annual sales in 2025, SUVs drive growth

BMW India reported its highest-ever annual car sales in 2025, delivering 18,001 vehicles and registering a 14 per cent year-on-year growth, according to a report by NDTV. Of the total volumes, BMW-branded vehicles accounted for 17,271 units, while MINI contributed 730 units, with strong demand for SUVs emerging as the primary growth driver.

The performance marked the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth for BMW in India. The company stated that its quarterly growth rates throughout 2025 consistently outpaced the average growth of the luxury car segment. In the October–December quarter alone, BMW sold 6,023 units, its highest-ever quarterly tally, translating into more than 17 per cent year-on-year growth.

BMW’s SUV portfolio continued to anchor sales momentum, led by models such as the BMW X1 and BMW X5. The company’s SUV range recorded a 22 per cent year-on-year increase, with sales of 10,748 units, accounting for 60 per cent of total car volumes. The BMW X1 emerged as the brand’s best-selling model during the year.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said sales growth was seen across segments, spanning internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, sports activity vehicles, sedans and long wheelbase models. He stated that BMW’s leadership in the luxury electric segment was advancing sustainable mobility while also helping expand the overall luxury car market in India.

BMW Group India maintained an aggressive product launch strategy in 2025, introducing 20 new models across its car and motorcycle portfolio. New launches during the year included the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, the new BMW X3, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the MINI JCW Countryman All4 and the MINI Convertible.

Electric vehicles emerged as another key highlight of the company’s performance. BMW India sold 3,753 BMW and MINI electric vehicles in 2025, recording growth of over 200 per cent year on year. EVs accounted for 21 per cent of total BMW India sales, up from 8 per cent in 2024. The BMW iX1 emerged as the highest-selling electric vehicle not only for the brand but also across the premium electric segment in India.

BMW Motorrad also posted healthy growth during the year, delivering 5,841 motorcycles in 2025. The BMW G 310 RR was the top-selling model, recording growth of more than 24 per cent, while demand for higher-capacity motorcycles such as the BMW S 1000 RR, 900 GS and GSA, and 1300 GS and GSA strengthened, according to the report.

