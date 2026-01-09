Microsoft joins AI shopping race with Copilot purchasing feature

Microsoft has begun rolling out in-chat checkout on Copilot.com in the United States

Microsoft is reportedly rolling out a new in-chat purchasing feature for its generative AI chatbot Copilot, allowing users to complete product checkouts directly within the app.

According to a report by The Verge, the feature will enable users searching for products—such as clothing or accessories—to view purchase options and proceed to checkout without leaving Copilot. The move positions Copilot alongside other generative AI platforms that are increasingly integrating commerce capabilities into conversational interfaces.

Microsoft has begun rolling out in-chat checkout on Copilot.com in the United States, initially partnering with select retailers. PayPal, Stripe, and Shopify are working with Microsoft to support payment processing for the feature.

With this development, Copilot joins platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google, which have all introduced AI-powered shopping and agentic checkout features, raising concerns among traditional e-commerce players, including Amazon, about shifting consumer discovery and purchasing behaviour.

In November 2025, OpenAI introduced a shopping research feature in ChatGPT designed to help users compare products and make informed decisions. In a blog post announcing the feature, the company said users could describe what they were looking for—such as choosing between products or finding a gift—and receive a curated buying guide. OpenAI, however, cautioned that the tool may occasionally make errors related to pricing or availability and advised users to verify details on merchant websites.

Earlier, Perplexity launched its AI-powered shopping assistant, “Buy with Pro,” which allows users to complete purchases directly within its platform for select products and merchants. The feature is currently available to Perplexity Pro users in the US.

The growing convergence of generative AI and commerce reflects changing consumer behaviour. According to a report by Capgemini, nearly 25% of consumers used generative AI shopping tools in 2025, while an additional 31% plan to adopt them in the future.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 1:16 PM