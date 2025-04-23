Google messages introduces sensitive content warnings to blur explicit images on android

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Messages has begun rolling out a new Sensitive Content Warning feature designed to automatically blur explicit images on Android devices. The move is part of a broader push by Google to bolster online safety, particularly for younger users.
According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is now appearing on some devices running the latest beta version of Google Messages, although a full rollout is yet to occur.
The feature will be enabled by default for users under 18. For adults, it remains optional and disabled by default, offering them the choice to turn it on if desired.
To better safeguard minors, Google has introduced two categories - Supervised users (children with parental controls via Family Link) and Unsupervised teens (users aged 13–17)
For supervised users, the blur feature cannot be turned off, with parents retaining control via the Google Family Link app. In contrast, unsupervised teens will have the option to disable the warning via their Google Account settings.
How It Works The feature functions in two key ways:
Blurring Inbound Images: When a message contains an image suspected of nudity or explicit content, it will be automatically blurred. Before opening it, users will see options to:
Learn why explicit content might be harmful Block the sender View or skip viewing the image
Reapply the blur afterwards by selecting ‘Remove preview’
If a user attempts to send or forward a potentially explicit image, the system will intervene with a warning, encouraging users to reconsider before proceeding.
Importantly, this detection system is handled entirely on the device using Android’s SafetyCore technology. This ensures that no personal images or data are shared with Google servers, preserving user privacy. SafetyCore only activates when an app specifically requests content scanning, meaning images sent outside of Google Messages or without the feature enabled will not be analysed.
The rollout is part of a broader industry trend to protect young users amid growing scrutiny over children’s exposure to inappropriate content and the mental health risks associated with messaging platforms.