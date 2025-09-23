Hike founder Kavin Mittal open-sources CEO playbook

Kavin Mittal, the founder and CEO of Hike, is open-sourcing the internal systems and workflows he built to navigate the chaos of scaling a company. Recognizing the need for a personal and company-wide operating system that didn't exist off-the-shelf, he developed a suite of tools over many iterations, now available to other founders.

"Building a company is chaos. Especially as a first-time founder/CEO," Mittal shared. "The bigger we grew, the more I realized I needed systems — not just for the company, but for myself as a CEO."

The open-sourced collection includes the exact templates and workflows used at Hike, offered in formats like Coda and Google Docs for easy adaptation. The a la carte playbook is designed to help founders bypass common mistakes and establish their own disciplined, yet authentic, operating rhythm.

What's Inside the Playbook:

Operating Cadence (26-13-6-4-2-1 System): A systematic approach to keep the entire company aligned and on track.

Planning & Goal Setting: A framework that bridges high-level annual plans with weekly execution.

Weekly Business Reviews (WBRs): A method for analyzing key metrics to proactively identify and address issues.

1:1 System: A guide to fostering trust and deeper conversations through "magic questions."

Performance Management System: A unique system designed to promote a culture of ownership and growth.

Recruiting Review: A template to ensure a rigorous and honest hiring process to avoid costly mistakes.

All Hands & QnA: A structure for company-wide meetings focused on storytelling and connection, not just reporting.

Hike Code: The foundational value system that guided hiring, culture, and performance at the company.

One Page Documents (OPDs): A practice that forced clarity and saved time by condensing ideas into single-page documents for decision-making.

Investor Updates: A system for maintaining transparency and building strong, trusting relationships with investors.

Fundraise Tracker: A tool to manage the fundraising process with discipline and organization.

Mittal expressed his hope that these resources will save founders time and help them avoid the challenges he faced. "My hope is they save you cycles, help you sidestep mistakes we stumbled through, and most importantly, give you the freedom to build your company in a way that feels true to you," he concluded.

Hike, once celebrated as India’s homegrown challenger to WhatsApp, was recently in the news for shutting down after 13 years in operation. The announcement was made by Mittal, who informed investors in an email that all activities, including its recently launched US business, will be wound up.