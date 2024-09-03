            
      • Home
      • digital
      • ic-814-web-series-row-updated-opening-disclaimer-with-real-code-names-of-hijackers-netflix-says-41241

      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

      IC 814 web series row: Netflix's statement came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the content head of OTT platform and sought an explanation for the contentious aspect of the web series.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 3, 2024 5:10 PM
      IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says
      IC 814 Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, and Diya Mirza in leading roles.

      Streaming platform Netflix has shared its response regarding the ongoing controversy over the hijackers' names in the recently released web series called "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack".

      Netflix India's Vice President Monika Shergill said, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event".

      She added, "India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation".

      The statement came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the content head of Netflix India and sought an explanation for the contentious aspect of the web series.

      'IC 814 Kandahar Hijack', directed by Anubhav Sinha has faced a barrage of criticism by a section of people on social media due to the alleged alteration of hijackers' names to "Bhola" and "Shankar," traditionally associated with Lord Shiva, rather than using real names.

      A petition was also filed by the Hindu Sena President, Surjit Singh Yadav, who demanded the cancellation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and banned the public viewing of the series for hurting religious sentiment.

      Notably, the web series is a dramatic representation of the 1999 hijacking incident of the IC-814 flight en route to Delhi from Kathmandu. A total of five terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen hijacked the flight before the then BJP-led government finally agreed to the demands and released three high-profile terrorists.

      IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Diya Mirza, Patralekha, Rajiv Thakur, and others.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 4:59 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units

      Global TV shipments grew 3% YoY in Q2 CY24 to reach 56 million units

      Advertising

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget

      Digital

      Shipping charges, delivery time, high prices- top pain points for online shoppers

      Shipping charges, delivery time, high prices- top pain points for online shoppers

      Digital

      Privacy Judgment and DPDP Act – Seven Markers

      Privacy Judgment and DPDP Act – Seven Markers

      Digital

      Flipkart opens two new fulfillment centres in UP's Unnao, Varanasi

      Flipkart opens two new fulfillment centres in UP's Unnao, Varanasi

      Brand Marketing

      Implement UP like Social Media Policy in Maharashtra, other states: Influencers

      Implement UP like Social Media Policy in Maharashtra, other states: Influencers

      Digital

      Exclusive: Centre, State governments testing anti-deepfake tech, likely to launch this year

      Exclusive: Centre, State governments testing anti-deepfake tech, likely to launch this year