IC 814 web series row: 'Updated opening disclaimer with real, code names of hijackers', Netflix says

Streaming platform Netflix has shared its response regarding the ongoing controversy over the hijackers' names in the recently released web series called "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack".
Netflix India's Vice President Monika Shergill said, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event".
She added, "India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation".
The statement came after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned the content head of Netflix India and sought an explanation for the contentious aspect of the web series.
'IC 814 Kandahar Hijack', directed by Anubhav Sinha has faced a barrage of criticism by a section of people on social media due to the alleged alteration of hijackers' names to "Bhola" and "Shankar," traditionally associated with Lord Shiva, rather than using real names.
A petition was also filed by the Hindu Sena President, Surjit Singh Yadav, who demanded the cancellation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate and banned the public viewing of the series for hurting religious sentiment.
Notably, the web series is a dramatic representation of the 1999 hijacking incident of the IC-814 flight en route to Delhi from Kathmandu. A total of five terrorists of the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen hijacked the flight before the then BJP-led government finally agreed to the demands and released three high-profile terrorists.
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features actors Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Diya Mirza, Patralekha, Rajiv Thakur, and others.