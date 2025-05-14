Pakistani Stars removed from Bollywood posters on Spotify, YouTube amid India-Pakistan tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate in the wake of Operation Sindoor, popular streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube Music have quietly removed images of Pakistani actors from Bollywood film posters.
Fawad Khan, who played a leading role in Kapoor & Sons, has been edited out of the film’s poster on Spotify. The revised artwork now features only Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, omitting Fawad’s character entirely. Similarly, Mahira Khan, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has been removed from the promotional image, leaving only Shah Rukh Khan visible.
In another instance, Mawra Hocane has been erased from the album cover of Sanam Teri Kasam, where she appeared alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The new image now shows only the male lead. The update comes amidst reports that Shraddha Kapoor is set to replace Mawra in the long-rumoured sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2.
Additionally, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who had been announced as part of Sardaarji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh, has reportedly been dropped from the project. According to The Statesman, the production team is now considering removing her scenes entirely and reshooting with a new actress.
The decisions follow a broader clampdown on Pakistani talent in India, sparked by critical statements made by several Pakistani celebrities in response to India’s military actions. Several Pakistani actors’ and content creators’ Instagram accounts have also been blocked in India in recent days.
This marks a fresh chapter in the cultural fallout from geopolitical tensions, reviving a familiar debate over the role of art and entertainment in diplomacy.