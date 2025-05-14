UP Police suspends 40 social media accounts for spreading fake news

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken action against 40 social media accounts and nabbed 25 people over the past three days for spreading false rumours around Operation Sindoor and a terror attack.

According to a press note issued by UP Police headquarters, most of the social media users who were spreading fake news were from West UP. The cops have registered an FIR against the suspected individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyayya Sanhita and the IT Act.

UP Police said the crackdown was done to combat the nexus of fake information.

On Sunday, the police registered two FIRs against unidentified individuals from Shahjahanpur and Budaun districts.

Additionally, the Indian government also ramped up its digital crackdown on Pakistani artists and their content after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Indian government banned the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film "" in the country.

Moreover, India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly circulating false narratives against India.

The Centre also banned Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and others.

Last week, the government issued a formal advisory to all OTT platforms and digital streaming services, instructing them to immediately remove web series, films, podcasts, and other content that originates from Pakistan.

The government advisory committee cited national security concerns as the primary reason for the ban.