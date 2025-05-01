India tightens digital borders with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack; Instagram blocks top celebs, YouTube channels banned

ADVERTISEMENT
In a sweeping move reflecting the rising diplomatic strain between India and Pakistan, several high-profile Pakistani celebrities have found their Instagram accounts blocked in India. The action follows closely on the heels of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, including tourists and locals, sparking nationwide outrage.
Among the restricted Instagram accounts are those of popular actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, both no longer visible to Indian users as of April 30. Other Pakistani entertainment figures, including Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly, have also been affected.
However, names like Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam remain accessible for now.
This clampdown on digital visibility is part of a larger effort by Indian authorities to curb what they allege is cross-border propaganda and misinformation. Just days earlier, the Indian government banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including prominent media outlets like Dawn News, ARY News and Geo News, accusing them of spreading provocative and anti-India narratives, particularly in the wake of the terror incident.
The crackdown extends beyond cyberspace. India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and ordered them to return within a specified timeframe. Additionally, the release of Abir Gulaal, actor Fawad Khan’s long-awaited return to Bollywood, has been called off in India.
As New Delhi recalibrates its cross-border policy following the Pahalgam tragedy, the ripple effects are being felt across digital platforms, cultural exchanges and diplomatic corridors.