Many Instagram users have experienced moments when ads appear so personal that it feels as though the app is listening in on conversations. The idea became widespread enough that Instagram head Adam Mosseri previously stated that the platform does not listen to users through their microphones.

According to Adam Mosseri, the reason ads can feel uncannily relevant is that Instagram analyses in-app behaviour such as comments, saves and searches, along with activity on third-party websites through tools such as the Meta Pixel and cookies. This data allows Meta to deliver highly personalised advertising, a practice that some users find intrusive or unsettling.

For those who want to limit how much data is used to personalise ads, Meta provides options within its settings. These steps reduce ad personalisation but do not decrease the overall number of ads shown across Instagram or other Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, where ads have recently been introduced into Status updates. Meta has also informed users that ad personalisation may be influenced by interactions with its Meta AI chatbot.

How to stop Instagram from showing hyper-personalised ads: a step-by-step guide

Method 1: Use the Meta Accounts Centre

Open the Instagram app on your phone

Go to your profile and tap the hamburger menu in the top-right corner

Tap on Accounts Centre

Scroll down and select Ad preferences

Tap on Manage info and choose Activity information from ad partners

Select Review setting and choose the option that says no to making ads more relevant using this information

Method 2: Disconnect Meta activity

Return to Accounts Centre

Select Your information and permissions

Tap on Your activity off Meta technologies

Choose Disconnect specific activity

Enter your password when prompted to confirm the setting

To apply this permanently, tap Manage future activity and select Disconnect future activity

Following these steps limits the use of off-platform and partner data for ad targeting, meaning ads will be less personalised, even though advertising will continue to appear across Meta’s apps.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 17:10:19 IST