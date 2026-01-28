Ajay Gupte exits WPP Media | Herjit Bhalla tipped as Dabur CEO | Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit up 4%

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

WPP Media’s Ajay Gupte exits after long leadership stint; Shekhar Banerjee elevated

WPP Media announced the elevation of Shekhar Banerjee to the role of President, Client Solutions, South Asia. Banerjee takes over the role from Ajay Gupte who has stepped down as President – Client Solutions, after a successful stint with WPP Media.

Banerjee began his journey with WPP Media in 2018 as Managing Partner – West, Wavemaker India. In this role, he played a key part in fostering deeper client relationships, building high-performing teams, and driving business growth across the region.

Dabur India poised to name Herjit S Bhalla as CEO

Indian consumer goods company Dabur India is reportedly set to appoint Herjit S Bhalla, currently Vice President – Canada & Global Customers at The Hershey Company, as its India Chief Executive Officer, according to The Economic Times.

Bhalla will report to Mohit Malhotra, who is expected to be elevated within Dabur India, the report added.

With over two decades of experience, Bhalla began his career at Unilever, rising to General Manager – Customer Development, North. He later served as Marketing Director for Foods in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, leading the tea business in one of the world’s most competitive markets. He also spearheaded growth initiatives such as Knorr Jelly and Meal Maker Baking Bags, establishing these as fast-growing and differentiated offerings.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore; GST cut lifts small car sales

Maruti Suzuki India reported a marginal year-on-year increase in profit for the third quarter of FY26, even as a GST reduction on small cars and two-wheelers helped drive a sharp sequential recovery in volumes and revenues.

The country’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,879 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.1% from Rs 3,726 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 15.8%, aided by a recovery in demand following the Centre’s decision in late September to slash GST on small cars and two-wheelers below 350cc to 18% from 28%.

EXCLUSIVE: Krafton India tests user appetite for in-game advertising push amid BGMI brand integrations

Krafton India has begun running an extensive in-game survey among BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players, seeking granular feedback on gameplay behaviour, spending patterns and, notably, attitudes towards in-game advertising—underscoring how India’s largest mobile gaming publisher is closely evaluating monetisation pathways amid a rapidly expanding market.

The survey, accessed by users within BGMI, spans a wide range of questions, including preferred gameplay locations, average in-game ping, lag issues, spending on UC (Unknown Cash), purchase behaviour over the last 12 months, and willingness to engage with advertising formats such as post-match ads, ads during matchmaking, or ad-linked reward crates. Players are also asked how much they would be willing to pay to avoid ads, with options ranging from under ₹50 to opting out of payments entirely.

The end of the ad-free era: Can OpenAI monetize India’s "high-intent" users without breaking their trust?

Unlike search or social platforms, ChatGPT operates in a more intimate mode, where users seek advice, reassurance, creativity, and problem-solving. That makes advertising here less about visibility and more about trust, relevance, and restraint. For Indian brands, the test will be whether conversational ads feel like meaningful assistance or commercial intrusion.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 17:12:34 IST