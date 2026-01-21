OpenAI set to present chatbot advertising plans to marketers in February

OpenAI is planning to introduce its chatbot advertising strategy to advertisers in February, according to a report by The Information citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the artificial intelligence company will unveil details of how advertising could be integrated into its chatbot products during presentations to dozens of marketers. While the move signals a possible shift in OpenAI’s revenue strategy, the company has not publicly confirmed the plans.

If implemented, chatbot advertising would mark a significant development for OpenAI, whose products, including ChatGPT, have largely operated without traditional advertising. The company has so far relied on subscriptions and enterprise partnerships as its primary sources of revenue.

The discussions with advertisers come as AI companies face growing pressure to identify sustainable business models amid rising infrastructure and development costs. Introducing ads into conversational AI platforms could open a new channel for brands, while also raising questions about user experience and transparency.

OpenAI has not commented publicly on how or when chatbot ads might be rolled out, or whether such ads would appear in free versions of its services.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 10:13 AM