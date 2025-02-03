Private firms now allowed to use Aadhaar for authentication

The government has permitted private companies to use Aadhaar authentication for their services under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025.

According to the press release announcing the amendment, this move will allow private companies to use Aadhaar authentication for specific purposes, such as promoting innovation and improving access to services. It further states that the amendment will enable people to easily access services in sectors like e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality, and healthcare, even when provided by private entities rather than government organisations.

Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025 under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 have been notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today. This amendment has been done to help in improving transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

Expanding Aadhaar Authentication for Ease of Living

The amendment seeks to enhance the scope and utility of Aadhaar authentication to further promote good governance, social welfare, innovation, and knowledge dissemination allowing the usage of Aadhaar for improving service delivery and thereby enhancing ease of living for residents and enabling better access to various services for them. The amendment would help people seamlessly avail the services of e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality and health sector etc. being provided by entities other than government entities also.

The amendment enables both government and non-government entities to avail Aadhaar authentication service for providing various services in the public interest for related specific purposes like enablement of innovation, spread of knowledge, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them. This will help both the service providers as well as the service seekers to have trusted transactions.

Streamlined approval process for Aadhaar Authentication requests

Any entity seeking Aadhaar authentication will be required to apply with the details of intended requirements to the concerned ministry or department of the Central or the State government in a format being made available on a portal for this purpose. The applications will be examined by UIDAI and MeitY will issue the approval based on the recommendation of UIDAI. The concerned ministry or department of the Central or State Government will notify the entity for Aadhaar usage after receiving confirmation from MeitY.