TRAI moves headquarters to new location in Nauroji Nagar

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has officially moved its headquarters to a new location in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.
The new office, spanning the 4th to 7th floors of the F tower at the World Trade Centre (WTC), marks a significant step for the organization as it upgrades its infrastructure to accommodate its growing operations.
TRAI, which previously operated from Mahanagar Doorsanchar Bhawan near Zakir Hussain College on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Old Minto Road), New Delhi, made the transition to the new address to further enhance its capabilities in overseeing the telecom sector.
The move to the WTC's F Tower, a prominent business hub in the capital, is expected to provide TRAI with modern office facilities and better connectivity, ensuring the organization continues to efficiently regulate the rapidly evolving telecom industry in India.