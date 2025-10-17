TRAI announces competition for design of official logo for India’s Digital Connectivity Rating Framework

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Logo Design Competition — inviting individuals aged 15 years and above to submit designs for the official emblem representing India’s first rating framework for digital connectivity in buildings and public infrastructure.
The competition aims to foster awareness and encourage public participation in shaping the identity of this landmark framework. The winning design will be adopted as the official logo for all DCR-related certifications, platforms, stakeholder communication, and outreach campaigns.
As part of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, TRAI has established a framework to rate how ready a building is to support high-quality digital connectivity — from mobile coverage to broadband infrastructure and actual service performance. The DCR framework empowers property managers to apply for a digital connectivity rating through a set of TRAI-registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), bringing transparency and accountability to indoor digital infrastructure.
Competition Details:
- Eligibility: Open to individuals aged 15 years and above
- Entry Window: till 05th November 2025
- Submission Format: JPG, PNG or PDF (max 5MB); up to 2 entries per participant
- Submit via Email: digital-rating@trai.gov.in
- Mandatory Information: Name, age, address, contact details, profession, and valid ID proof
- Shortlisted participants will be required to submit open file formats (.AI / .EPS /.SVG) for evaluation
- IPR Transfer: The winning designer must agree to transfer full Intellectual Property Rights to TRAI
Entries will be evaluated based on originality, inclusivity (with visual representation of varied infrastructure types such as residential buildings, highways, and public spaces), and relevance to the core values of the Digital Connectivity Rating framework namely trust, readiness, and accessibility. The design should also demonstrate aesthetic appeal, technical quality (including balanced typography and colour usage), and scalability across different formats digital, print, small-scale, large-scale, and monochrome.
The first prize winner will receive a cash award of 1O,OOO along with a Certificate of Recognition from TRAI. The second prize winner will receive 5,OOO and a Certificate of Recognition. The winning logo will be adopted by TRAI as the official DCR emblem. Winners may also be featured in TRAI's launch communications across digital and print media.
This initiative aligns with TRAI's ongoing efforts to promote awareness of digital infrastructure as a core utility in both public and private spaces. The logo competition reinforces the message of inclusivity - recognising not just residential buildings, but also offices, malls, hospitals, transport hubs, and other shared infrastructure in the digital ecosystem.