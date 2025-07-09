Viacom18 suffered ₹100 cr loss to IPL piracy; Maha vows strong digital crackdown

The unauthorized streaming of IPL 2023 matches and premium Viacom18 content through piracy apps like FairPlay and Pikashow has resulted in estimated losses of over ₹100 crore to the broadcaster. Acknowledging the scale and sophistication of such cybercrimes, the Maharashtra government has intensified its digital enforcement mechanisms through a new state-wide cyber security project.

In a written reply to a question raised during the ongoing monsoon session by MLA Sunil Prabhu in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a case has been registered with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

According to the response, between October 2021 and April 20, 2023, several apps — including PIKASHOW, FOXI, VEDU, SMART PLAYER LITE, FILM PLUS, TEA TV, WOW TV, and FAIRPLAY — allegedly streamed IPL 2023 matches, web series, movies, and serials from Colors regional channels, MTV, Nick, and Voot Select, without owning the broadcasting rights. Viacom18, the rightful broadcaster, suffered financial losses exceeding ₹100 crore due to this unauthorized distribution.

In November last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Nodal Cyber Police, Mumbai against M/s. Fairplay Sport LLC and others on the complaint of M/s. Viacom18 Media Pvt Limited under various sections of IPC, 1860, Information Technology Act, 2000 and Copyright Act, 1957

ED had provisionally attached movable assets in the form of Demat Account holdings and immovable assets in the forms of lands, flats and commercial warehouse located at Ajmer (Rajasthan), Kutch (Gujarat), Daman, Thane & Mumbai (Maharashtra) worth Rs. 219.66 Crore (approx.) on 22/11/2024 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 as part of the ongoing probe in the case of “Fairplay” which was involved in illegal broadcasting of Cricket/IPL matches and various online betting activities.

According to ED officials, total attachment and seizure in this case till date amounts to over Rs. 331.16 Crore.

Fadnavis further stated that The Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR (No. 04/2023) under sections 420, 120(B), 468, 469, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and the Copyright Act. One accused was arrested and a chargesheet was filed on May 29, 2024. However, following a settlement agreement between Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and the accused, the Bombay High Court quashed the case on February 12, 2025.

In response to increasing cyber frauds, including those involving vulnerable citizens, the Maharashtra Government has launched the Cyber Safe Maharashtra Project on September 27, 2023. The initiative, based in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, aims to enhance state-level cyber security with advanced infrastructure and skilled personnel.

Fadnavis emphasized the state’s commitment to preventing such digital crimes through technology-driven enforcement and public awareness.

In May, this year Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Cyber Police, acting on a complaint from Star India, had arrested an alleged kingpin behind an illicit Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service that attracted roughly five million subscribers and generated an estimated ₹700 crore (US $84 million) in annual revenue.