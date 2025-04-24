DoT orders Internet Service Providers to block piracy websites following Delhi HC directive in Star India case

ADVERTISEMENT
In a continued effort to combat digital piracy, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India to block access to a new set of websites allegedly involved in unauthorized distribution of Star India's copyrighted content.
The directive, issued on April 24, 2025, marks the 13th list of infringing websites identified in the ongoing legal proceedings where Star India Pvt. Ltd. is the plaintiff against the MovieBlast application and others.
"In view of the above, all Licensees with Internet Service Authorization are hereby instructed to take immediate necessary action with regard to blocking of the said websites, as above, in compliance with the said court order," said the order.
In February, the Delhi High Court, acknowledging Star India's claims of copyright infringement, ordered the blocking of multiple websites facilitating unauthorized streaming and sharing of its content. Among these were platforms such as starshare.live, xtv.ooo, opplex.live, and smart4k.cc, which were found to provide access to Star India’s premium programming, including live sports, movies, and television shows.
Star India, which operates over 100 channels in multiple languages, including popular networks such as Star Plus, Star Sports, Disney Channel, and National Geographic, argued that IPTV Smarter Pro and other platforms were offering unauthorised access to its content, causing significant revenue losses. The illegal distribution also diverted viewers from legitimate platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, the company said. While IPTV Smarter Pro claimed that it was merely a media player and did not host or control infringing content, the court observed that the platform was still facilitating access to pirated material, including categories like "Indian Sports," "Disney+ Hotstar," and "JioCinema Cricket."
The DoT's latest order enforces the court's directive by mandating ISPs to restrict access to the newly identified infringing platforms.