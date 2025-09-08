Breaking: SC to hear all challenges on Online Gaming Act after Centre’s plea

In a significant development on Monday, the Supreme Court ordered that all cases pending in various High Courts challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 be transferred to the apex court for joint hearing.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan allowed the Centre’s transfer petition, bringing together matters currently pending before the High Courts of Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. The bench directed that records from all three High Courts be transferred digitally within one week.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, argued that consolidation was necessary since similar petitions had already been considered by the same bench and “it would be much easier to conclude the matter” if they were heard together. Senior Advocate C. Aryama Sundaram also pressed for urgent transfer, stressing that digital consolidation of all proceedings would ensure efficiency.

Justice Pardiwala, while allowing the plea, clarified that if any fresh petitions challenging the validity of the law are filed in other courts, they too must be directly brought before the Supreme Court. “If there are any challenges to the validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the same must not be entertained and must be transferred to the Supreme Court,” the bench directed.

The Union government had filed its transfer petition late last week, citing the risk of contradictory rulings from multiple High Courts. The Act, passed by Parliament earlier this year and signed into law by the President, imposes a blanket ban on online games involving real-money stakes. The legislation makes offering or participating in such games a cognisable and non-bailable offence and does not differentiate between games of skill and chance—an omission that has provoked sharp criticism from gaming companies and industry bodies.

The legal challenges have been spearheaded by several of India’s leading gaming platforms and industry groups. Head Digital Works, which operates the A23 platform, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court. In Delhi, Bagheera Carrom (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., a member of the E-Gaming Federation, has filed its plea. Meanwhile, Clubboom 11 Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., affiliated with the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), has challenged the Act before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Monday’s order effectively consolidates these matters before the Supreme Court, setting the stage for a decisive ruling on the constitutional validity of the controversial law.