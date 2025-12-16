Zupee parent CashGrail forays into micro-learning with short-video education app SuperLearn

SuperLearn is listed on the Google Play Store as “SuperLearn: Nayi Skills Seekho”, underlining its positioning as an all-in-one skill-learning platform built around short video formats

CashGrail Private Limited, the parent company of online gaming platform Zupee, is expanding its digital portfolio with the SuperLearn, a short-form learning and skill-development app aimed at tapping India’s fast-growing micro-learning market.

SuperLearn is positioned as a short-video-based educational platform designed to deliver quick, easily consumable learning content across a wide range of categories. Marketed as a micro-learning app, SuperLearn allows users to discover, watch and learn through brief video modules covering personal finance, health and wellness, government services, career skills, online earning methods, social media growth and practical life knowledge.

According to sources familiar with the development, SuperLearn is currently in a pilot phase and is accessible to users at a nominal cost of ₹1 for one day of access to its educational content library. During this period, users can explore multiple content libraries, including stock market basics, civil services preparation and English language learning, among others.

The app is being promoted with features such as bite-sized educational videos in simple Hindi, content created by professionals and subject experts, daily learning modules and quizzes, and a mix of free and premium offerings. With 24×7 on-demand access, SuperLearn is targeting a broad user base comprising students, job seekers, working professionals and homemakers seeking flexible, mobile-first learning options.

SuperLearn is listed on the Google Play Store as “SuperLearn: Nayi Skills Seekho”, underlining its positioning as an all-in-one skill-learning platform built around short video formats for practical knowledge and everyday upskilling. The company says the app aims to help users build real-world capabilities in minutes a day, reflecting a growing preference for snackable content over long-form courses, particularly among users in non-metro markets.

In recent months, CashGrail has made several strategic moves beyond gaming. It entered the $163-billion global astrology market with the launch of Neo Astro, a mobile app offering services such as Kundli readings, daily horoscopes, shaadi compatibility checks and guidance related to career, health and wealth. The app offers users a free five-minute consultation with an astrologer upon sign-up.

Earlier this month, Zupee also acquired Australian AI startup Nucanon to build an AI-powered interactive storytelling business. In addition, the company launched Zupee Studio, a short-form video platform targeted at mobile-first audiences in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Zupee Studio features 1–3 minute mini-episodes across genres such as romance, drama, thriller and comedy.

Following the ban on real-money gaming (RMG) in certain formats, Zupee has doubled down on its free-to-play portfolio, which includes titles such as Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders and Trump Card Mania. To strengthen its ecosystem further, the company introduced Zupee Plus, a paid subscription offering benefits such as ad-free gaming, unlimited content access, early entry to new titles and premium in-app features.

Zupee has also undergone restructuring in the recent past, laying off around 170 employees—nearly 30% of its workforce—while offering career support measures including priority re-hiring opportunities and assistance in securing roles across the industry.

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, Zupee had raised $122 million prior to the gaming ban. As of June 2025, the company reported a user base of 150 million and cumulative gameplays of 12.5 billion, underscoring its scale as it seeks growth through adjacent digital content and learning platforms such as SuperLearn.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 8:40 AM