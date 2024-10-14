Govt advocates for gamification in school curriculum to boost learning

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday emphasized the advantages of online games and advocated for their inclusion in the school curriculum.
During the second edition of the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC), held in New Delhi, Majumdar said, "Gamification can revolutionize traditional learning methods by making education much more attractive for students, making complex subjects more accessible and engaging for students and encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity fostering literacy from an early age preparing students for a tech-driven future".
Further speaking about how innovations through gamification may have a profound impact on education, the minister said, "Emerging technologies such as gamification enhance the educators' ability to respond to student's individual needs and make learning a more engaging experience".
On the New Education Policy, Majumdar said, "The NEP 2020 emphasizes on using innovations like gamification to improve the efficacy of our education system. The NEP emphasizes leveraging technology for enhanced learning, gamification, augmented reality and virtual reality will be key tools for making education interactive and engaging".
However, the Ministery of State for Education said that it was pertinent to practice "responsible gaming", and added, "The government, parents and educators must work together to ensure the balance giving habit that promotes cognitive development without fostering addiction or negative behaviour".