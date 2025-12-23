Kenvue reshapes global ad roster, taps WPP and Publicis after competitive review

Kenvue has selected WPP and Publicis Groupe as its new global agency partners after a competitive review that began earlier this fall, reshaping the marketing setup for one of the world’s largest consumer health portfolios.

Under the new arrangement, WPP will lead creative and production across channels for all Kenvue brands except Neutrogena. Publicis will take charge of media, commerce, healthcare and technology services globally, and will also handle creative and production duties for Neutrogena. Publicis already manages Kenvue’s media business in the Asia-Pacific region.

The review covered Kenvue’s global portfolio of household brands, including Tylenol, Listerine and Neutrogena. According to estimates from COMvergence, the company spent about $1.35 million on media worldwide in 2025.

Kenvue, which was spun off from Johnson & Johnson in 2023, had previously divided its global advertising business between Omnicom agencies BBDO and Interpublic Group agencies FCB and UM. That structure shifted again after Omnicom completed its acquisition of Interpublic Group in November, effectively consolidating the incumbent business under a single holding company ahead of the review.

The move signals an effort by Kenvue to recalibrate its brand-building strategy as it operates independently from Johnson & Johnson and seeks greater coordination across creativity, media and technology. The timing is notable, particularly for Tylenol, Kenvue’s largest brand, which has navigated a year defined by both expansion initiatives and operational challenges.

With WPP and Publicis now in place, Kenvue is betting that a streamlined, dual-holding-company model can support growth across its diverse portfolio while bringing together traditional creative strengths and data-driven precision at a global scale.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 8:26 AM