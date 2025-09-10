“Our focus on Esports, not Real Money Gaming, was the right bet”: Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys CEO

Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, is clear about where his company stands in India’s fast-changing gaming industry. From the early days, JetSynthesys deliberately stayed away from real money games and focused on esports, casual and mid-core video gaming. Today, as government policy begins to draw sharper boundaries between different categories of gaming, Navani believes this clarity validates the company’s vision and sets the stage for massive growth.

“From the very beginning, we took a clear stand on what JetSynthesys would build,” Navani said in an interview with Storyboard18. “We chose esports, casual and mid-core video gaming, not real money games. Today, that clarity has benefited us enormously because government policy has separated the two.”

Navani pointed out that gaming is no longer a niche activity but part of a $200 billion global industry, with India already representing 17% of the world’s gamers. “Our philosophy has always been to create interactive entertainment that nurtures athletes,” he said. “Gamers who become competitive players can go on to win medals at the Olympics. That vision has guided us from day one.”

When JetSynthesys began, India had around 80 million gamers. That number has now surged to half a billion. Along the way, the emergence of real money gaming captured investor attention, but Navani stressed that it is not considered part of the global interactive entertainment industry. “What this new policy has done is separate the two. And for us, that has been a big advantage,” he explained.

The company has already been growing 40–50% annually and has announced an ambitious plan to grow 20X in six years. “It’s ambitious but achievable,” Navani said. “We see ourselves as a new-age media entertainment company. Beyond games, we are building ecosystems for esports athletes, streamers, music artists, and regional creators. We’ve built India’s creative economy across tier-2 and tier-3 markets. This is an industry that will only accelerate.”

Policy, Regulation, and Opportunity

For Navani, government policy is not just about regulation but also about opportunity. “This policy framework is a tailwind,” he said. “It can create jobs in game development and esports while also helping India build creative skills we’ve lacked so far. The biggest value in gaming globally lies in design and product vision—and we want to cultivate that talent in India.”

He pointed to initiatives like the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, where he serves on the board. “We’ve launched 17 courses in partnership with the government and private players,” he said. “These cover video gaming, animation, and new-age creative skills. India has been strong in engineering and tech support, but now we need to strengthen our design and creative economy. That is where real value lies.”

Navani acknowledged concerns within the industry that regulation could create compliance burdens for smaller studios, but he urged a balanced perspective. “The government is saying it wants to promote esports and casual gaming. We should also look at that part. This is about creating jobs and livelihoods in a $200 billion global industry,” he said.

Esports: Meritocratic and Athlete-Driven

On fears that regulators might dictate which games qualify as esports, Navani was clear: “Which games become esport-worthy is ultimately decided by the community, not publishers or policymakers. It’s meritocratic. Just as a film becomes a hit because audiences love it, a game becomes competitive when gamers embrace it.”

He added that esports has parallels with traditional sports. “Remember, shooting was once questioned as an Olympic sport. Yet India’s first individual gold medal came from shooting. Esports will follow a similar journey. Governments will align with global trends—it is unlikely they will prevent India’s best athletes from competing internationally, even in games that may be perceived as violent.”

For Navani, esports requires the same discipline as any athletic pursuit. “Whether it’s cricket or esports, the mind, body, and presence of mind play a huge role. It is a sport in every sense, only the skills are different,” he said.

Broadcasting and Mainstream Acceptance

Esports, Navani noted, has already entered the mainstream. “During IPL, we launched the Global E-Cricket Premier League on Star Sports, with six hours of daily programming,” he said. “It sat right next to IPL coverage, and the experience looked exactly like cricket. The prize pools were in crores, big brands came in, and audiences accepted it.”

Beyond marquee events, JetSynthesys is focusing on grassroots development through Sky Esports. “The next champions will come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, just like in wrestling or boxing,” Navani explained. “Through Sky, we are building regional tournaments and communities. Brands also want to reach these younger audiences, who don’t watch TV or read newspapers. Esports is their world.”

JetSynthesys’ ambitions extend beyond gaming. “We’re working with Warner Music to take Indian regional and spiritual music worldwide,” Navani said. “These are expressions of India’s soft power. Just as our games reflect youth culture, our music initiatives carry Indian heritage to global audiences.”