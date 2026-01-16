Krafton plans 12 new game launches in two years as franchise IP drive accelerates

Mobile gaming company Krafton, best known in India for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), said it will continue to pursue its mid-to-long-term strategy of building a “Big Franchise IP,” anchored around three priorities announced in 2025—significantly scaling first-party game development, expanding its publishing portfolio, and optimising resource allocation.

The South Korea-based company outlined the strategy during its company-wide town hall meeting held on January 15. Krafton said the objective is to create intellectual properties that can scale across genres, platforms, and service formats, enabling sustainable growth over long product life cycles.

In 2026, Krafton plans to move decisively into the execution phase of this strategy, accelerating the development of new titles that will be tested, iterated, and scaled into long-term franchises.

“We will remain focused on Krafton’s core gaming business as we begin to move into the execution phase of producing new titles,” said CH Kim, chief executive officer, Krafton. “While expanding our existing IPs as content platforms, we will begin to create franchise IPs through our new title pipeline and creative leadership.”

Krafton currently operates a development pipeline of 26 projects, with 12 titles scheduled for release over the next two years.

The company also underscored its focus on applying artificial intelligence technologies to enhance gameplay quality and improve development efficiency. These initiatives aim to streamline workflows and allow creative teams to spend more time on design, iteration, and polish, supporting game development pipelines globally, including across Krafton India’s publishing and incubation ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Krafton said it will continue to evaluate opportunities aligned with its core strengths as a game company, drawing on its technical and research-and-development capabilities built through years of developing large-scale interactive experiences.

Founded in 2007, Krafton houses multiple global studios, including PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Vector North, Neon Giant, Krafton Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 11:44 AM