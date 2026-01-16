Walmart International's President & CEO Kathryn McLay to depart

McLay began her career in 1992 at Deloitte as an undergraduate and worked in both internal and external audit and later at Qantas Airlines. In 2001, McLay joined Australian retailer Woolworths in corporate audit and completed her professional studies as a Certified Internal Auditor.

Walmart Inc. announced Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International, will step down from her position.

McLay will remain in the role until January 31 but will continue at the company through the first quarter to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m grateful for the positive impact Kath has had on our people and our company throughout her decade of service,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc.

He said, “Since stepping in to lead Walmart International in 2023, Kath has led a growth agenda, producing strong top- and bottom-line results, advancing our digital and technology transformation, and strengthening our leadership team. She has done a fantastic job, and we will miss her positive impact on our business.”

Prior to Walmart International, McLay served as President and CEO of Sam’s Club U.S., where she and the team delivered 12 straight quarters of double-digit sales growth. During her Sam’s Club tenure, she improved merchandise quality, expanded our omnichannel capabilities, and led the business through the pandemic. McLay first joined the company working in Walmart U.S. strategy and supply chain and then led the Neighborhood Market business.

“It’s been a privilege to work at Walmart over the past decade,” said McLay.

She added, “The roles I’ve held at the company have been extraordinary, filled with opportunities to have an impact on communities, touch lives, serve customers and members, and lead with a sense of purpose. Walmart provided me the ability to make a real difference in the world, and I am truly grateful. I’ve said it before, and I believe it more than ever: The world is a better place because Walmart is in it.”

McLay’s successor will be named shortly.

McLay has held a number of leadership roles at Walmart since joining in 2015 as vice president of U.S. Finance & Strategy. Her first role was driving the transformation of the Walmart U.S. business through oversight of a set of strategic, cross-functional initiatives called Legacy.

In 2016, she moved to Supply Chain, where she redesigned the way product moved from supplier to shelf, created an integrated end-to-end Walmart U.S. supply chain and led operations of the imports and reverse networks. In 2018, she was named executive vice president of Neighborhood Markets for the Walmart U.S. business, where she led nearly 700 of the small-format stores across the country.

McLay began her career in 1992 at Deloitte as an undergraduate and worked in both internal and external audit and later at Qantas Airlines. In 2001, McLay joined Australian retailer Woolworths in corporate audit and completed her professional studies as a Certified Internal Auditor.

She was then appointed head of audit reporting to the CEO and the audit committee chair. In 2007, she was selected as the general manager for business development and subsequently held executive leadership roles throughout Woolworths’ retail and supply chain.

McLay serves as a member of the Global Board of Directors for the U.S.-India Business Council. She is past president and chairwoman of the Institute of Internal Auditors and also served as a board member of ECRA, an industry board comprised of retailers and suppliers.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 12:42 PM