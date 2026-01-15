NASA launches global challenge to reinvent how astronauts eat on Mars

NASA has launched a new global competition aimed at solving one of the biggest practical challenges of future Mars missions: how to feed astronauts far from Earth without relying on constant resupply.

Called the Mars to Table Deep Space Food Challenge, the initiative is part of NASA’s long-term planning for human missions beyond low Earth orbit. Unlike trips to the International Space Station or even the Moon, a journey to Mars could last years, making traditional food supply chains impractical.

Rather than focusing only on recipes, the challenge asks participants to rethink the entire food ecosystem for deep space. Teams are expected to design systems that cover food production, preparation, storage, consumption and waste management, all while operating in a closed environment with limited resources. The goal is to keep astronauts healthy, conserve water and nutrients, and prevent fatigue from repetitive meals during long missions.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Samsung India calls Rs 300 crore media pitch, reviews 12 year Lodestar mandate

NASA has opened the competition to a wide audience. Students, researchers, hobbyists and professionals from around the world can register until July 31, 2026. Teams will then spend several months developing their concepts, with winners set to be announced in September 2026.

The top prize is $300,000, and total awards across categories will amount to $750,000.

Food may seem secondary compared to propulsion or life-support systems, but NASA considers it critical for mission success. Current space missions rely heavily on pre-packaged meals delivered from Earth, a model that becomes unsustainable when astronauts are millions of kilometres away. Long-duration crews will need food systems that are reliable, efficient and psychologically comforting.

NASA has also emphasised that nutrition plays a key role in morale. Extended isolation combined with limited food variety can affect mental health, making enjoyable and diverse meals an important factor in keeping crews functional over time.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sungkyoon Kim appointed President & CEO of Cheil South West Asia

Beyond space travel, the agency believes the challenge could produce benefits closer to home. Technologies developed to grow, prepare and preserve food in extreme environments could eventually be adapted for use in disaster relief, remote regions or areas with limited agricultural access.

By encouraging innovation beyond traditional aerospace circles, NASA hopes the competition will uncover practical solutions that make long-term human exploration of Mars more realistic, and potentially improve food security on Earth as well.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 5:06 PM