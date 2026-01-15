Media, gaming missing from India–AI Summit 2026 | M&E industry seeks tax reforms

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Media, Entertainment and Gaming sectors kept out of India–AI Impact Summit 2026: Stakeholders

Multiple senior executives from television networks, digital platforms, and industry associations told this publication that neither broadcasters nor representative industry bodies from the M&E sector have been invited.

Read more

Disney establishes new enterprise marketing org; names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Asad Ayaz will report to CEO Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and to the segment chairs in leading marketing efforts across the company’s business units.

Read more

Ahead of Budget 2026, M&E industry flags GST, TDS, ITC roadblocks; seeks structural tax reforms

On the direct tax front, the industry has sought equal treatment for media and entertainment companies, particularly in restructuring and consolidation scenarios.

Read more

DD Free Dish e-auction to kick off Feb 16 after Prasar Bharati revises eligibility norms

For Round 1, the starting reserve price has been fixed at Rs 15 crore for Bucket A+, Rs 12 crore for Bucket A, Rs 10 crore for Bucket B, Rs 7 crore for Bucket C, and Rs 6 crore for Bucket D.

Read more

India’s ad startups reorient business models around AI after 828 shutdowns between 2023-2025

The advertising and media startups raised $5.57 billion since 2020, peaking in 2022 alone at $2.24 billion before entering a sharp funding decline.

Read more

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 5:43 PM