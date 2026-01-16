Anthropic appoints Irina Ghose as Managing Director of India

Anthropic today announced the appointment of Irina Ghose as Managing Director of India, strengthening the company’s commitment to India as responsible AI deployment accelerates amongst developers, enterprises, and the broader innovation ecosystem.

Ghose brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses. She most recently served as Managing Director, Microsoft India, where she led enterprise AI adoption across major Indian industries including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, technology services, and government. She has led high-impact teams, nurtured ecosystem partnerships, and championed future-ready skills and capabilities across India’s technology landscape. Irina’s career spans leadership roles across sales, enterprise solutions, education, and go-to-market strategy, with a consistent focus on using technology to drive meaningful business and societal impact.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic. “Indian organizations are moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact matter as much as innovation. Anthropic’s mission resonates with my belief that technology should empower people, expand access, and create lasting value across India’s diverse languages and communities.”

"Irina's expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand," said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic. "As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission."

India ranks as the second-largest market globally for Claude.ai usage. Anthropic's latest Economic Index, released yesterday, shows that Indian users have a striking focus on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks.

India AI Impact Summit and office opening

The company also announced that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and several senior executives will travel to India in February to officially open Anthropic’s office in Bengaluru and participate in the India AI Impact Summit and surrounding events. At the Summit, Anthropic executives will engage with global leaders on advancing responsible AI development that prioritizes safety, global access and meaningful impact for humanity.

Anthropic’s growing team in India will allow the company to deepen its engagement with policymakers and academic institutions, strengthen relationships with enterprises, and build partnerships with developers and organizations using AI to address local challenges.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 9:10 AM