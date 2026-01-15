EXCLUSIVE: Samsung India calls Rs 300 crore media pitch, reviews 12 year Lodestar mandate

Industry watchers believe the pitch will attract interest from large global networks as well as strong domestic agencies, given the scale, prestige and long-term potential of the account.

Samsung India has initiated a multi-agency media pitch, marking a significant shift in its advertising and media strategy after more than a decade of working with IPG-owned Lodestar. The mandate, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 300 crore, will cover media planning and buying duties across all Samsung product categories, including mobile phones, making it one of the largest media account reviews in the Indian market this year.

Currently, Samsung’s media duties are split across agencies. Television, print and outdoor advertising are handled by Lodestar, while retail and digital responsibilities are managed by Cheil SWA, Samsung’s long-time global agency partner. Sources said the new pitch is aimed at consolidating and streamlining media responsibilities amid a rapidly evolving media consumption landscape and heightened competition in the consumer electronics and smartphone segments.

“This is a marquee account, and Samsung reviewing its media mandate will send ripples across the agency ecosystem,” said a senior executive at a leading media agency. “With a Rs 300-crore spend and a strong focus on mobile and digital-first launches, advertisers today are looking for tighter integration, sharper data capabilities and faster execution.”

Another senior media agency leader said Samsung’s decision reflects a larger trend among big advertisers. “Clients are reassessing legacy relationships in light of digital acceleration and performance-led marketing. Even long-standing partnerships are no longer immune to scrutiny if brands believe they can unlock more value,” the executive said.

Samsung remains one of India’s biggest advertisers, particularly in the smartphone category, where it competes aggressively with Chinese and domestic players. The brand has significantly increased its investments in digital, e-commerce-led campaigns and retail activation, alongside traditional mass media.

With digital and e-commerce-led sales accounting for a growing share of volumes, advertisers are seeking media partners that can seamlessly integrate traditional mass media with performance marketing, retail media and data-driven targeting. “For a brand of Samsung’s scale, media today is no longer just about reach, but about precision, speed and measurable outcomes across platforms,” said a senior media planning executive. “The outcome of this pitch could set a benchmark for how large advertisers structure and evaluate media partnerships in India going forward.”

Industry watchers believe the pitch will attract interest from large global networks as well as strong domestic agencies, given the scale, prestige and long-term potential of the account.

Samsung India did not comment on the development. The pitch process is expected to unfold over the coming months, with agencies being evaluated on strategic thinking, digital capabilities and integrated media solutions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 4:30 PM