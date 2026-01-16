Grasim Industries appoints Sachin Sahay as CEO of Birla Opus Paints

Sachin During his tenure at ITC, Sahay played a key role in the company’s FMCG transformation journey, helping scale its FMCG channel from greenfield operations to a national footprint.

Grasim Industries, in an exchange filing, announced the appointment of Sachin Sahay as the Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus Paints and as Senior Management Personnel of the company, effective February 16, 2026. Sahay succeeds Rakshit Hargave, who stepped down in November 2025 to join Britannia Industries as CEO and MD.

Sahay joins Birla Opus from ITC, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President – Sales. With over 30 years of leadership experience in Sales & Marketing, Sahay brings a wealth of expertise from his entrepreneurial roles and multi-geography assignments across India.

During his tenure at ITC, Sahay played a key role in the company’s FMCG transformation journey, helping scale its FMCG channel from greenfield operations to a national footprint. He led the launch and growth of multiple brands, developed large-scale distribution networks across urban and rural markets, and drove complex transformation initiatives, balancing process rigor with strong people leadership.

Sahay was also instrumental in implementing field force automation and streamlining stockist operations across ITC’s diverse portfolio, which includes cigarettes, foods, and FMCG. These efforts enabled efficient capital deployment and optimized partner engagement.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 12:14 PM