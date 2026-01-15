Flipkart appoints Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer

Ecommerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced the appointment of Jane Duke as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO) for the Flipkart Group, as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team ahead of a potential public listing.

In her new role, Duke will lead the Group’s ethics and compliance function, overseeing governance frameworks, regulatory compliance and risk management across Flipkart’s businesses.

Duke brings nearly three decades of experience spanning public-sector enforcement and enterprise-level compliance leadership. She joins Flipkart from Tyson Foods, where she served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, and earlier as Chief Compliance Officer. At Tyson Foods, she led regulatory compliance and enforcement matters, government investigations, employment and commercial litigation, business legal support and enterprise risk management.

Earlier in her career, Duke spent over a decade with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, including serving as US Attorney between 2007 and 2011.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of the Flipkart Group, said Duke’s leadership will play a critical role in supporting sustainable, long-term value creation for stakeholders.

“I am excited to join Flipkart at an important stage of its journey,” Duke said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to further strengthen robust, transparent, scalable and technology-enabled ethics and compliance practices that support the company’s long-term growth ambitions and evolving responsibilities as a global digital commerce leader.”

The appointment is the latest in a series of senior leadership additions at Flipkart in recent months, as the Walmart-backed ecommerce firm gears up for a possible IPO. Last week, the company named Gunjan Bhartia as Senior Vice President, Business Finance. In December 2025, Flipkart appointed former senior Meta executive Dan Neary to its board of directors.

Earlier, in September, Flipkart announced the appointment of Kushagra Dwivedi as Director of Flipkart Ads. In the same month, Balaji Thiagarajan, who has previously worked with companies including Google, Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo—, joined Flipkart as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Flipkart Internet reduced its losses by 37% year-on-year to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25, while revenue rose by ₹20,493 crore during the year, reflecting improved operating leverage. Separately, the company awarded an estimated ₹750-crore media mandate to Publicis Groupe’s Starcom India earlier this month.

