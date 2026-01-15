Tech worker says he was fired and rehired twice in weeks amid leadership clash

A software developer based in the United States has claimed that he was dismissed and reinstated twice by the same company within a single month, alleging that internal leadership tensions were behind the unusual sequence of events.

The claims were shared anonymously on X (formerly Twitter) by a user posting under the handle @giyu_codes. According to the developer, the initial termination followed a disagreement with the company’s Chief Technology Officer over access to internal data. The CTO allegedly questioned the developer’s qualifications to review the information and terminated his employment.

Over the last few weeks:



- I got married (ty again guys)



- I got fired by my CTO looking at data I'm "under qualified" to look at



- I got rehired for reporting the aforementioned data by the COO



- I got fired again for insubordination, CTO tried to fire COO



- I got rehired… — giyu_codes (@giyu_codes) January 14, 2026

The developer said he escalated the issue to the company’s Chief Operating Officer, after which the termination decision was overturned and he was brought back into the organisation. However, he claimed the situation deteriorated once the CTO became aware of the reversal.

In his post, the developer alleged that he was dismissed a second time, this time on grounds of insubordination, and that the CTO also attempted to remove the COO from the organisation. The conflict reportedly escalated further before the company’s Chief Executive Officer intervened.

According to the developer, the CEO reinstated him directly and clarified that any future employment decisions would be handled at the highest level. Despite this, the developer alleged that tensions remain unresolved and that he has since faced pressure linked to the accuracy of his work.

The post has gained significant traction on X, crossing more than a million views and triggering a broader discussion on workplace power dynamics, leadership conflicts and job security in the tech sector.

Several users responded by suggesting that internal politics, rather than performance, often drive such disputes, while others pointed to ego clashes at senior leadership levels as a recurring issue in fast-growing technology companies.

The company involved has not been identified, and the claims have not been independently verified.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 4:48 PM